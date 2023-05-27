Stalingrad Advance to the Volga, 1942 puts the player in charge of the attacking and at the same time far more mobile German side while the game system handles the defending and largely static Soviet side. Believe me, no two games will ever be the same as disposition and composition of defenders will vary. Each turn represents new and unique challenges for the player in the form of random events (very painful), uncertain supply deliveries and unknown Soviet area strength and defensive strategies.

The below material will guide you through main game mechanics as well as example couple of turns in the full campaign. I hope you will get good understanding of the system. Personally, I am huge fan of that title!