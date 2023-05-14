About game:

Bayonets & Tomahawks is a 2-player strategic game focusing on the French & Indian War 1755-1760. One player controls the British and the other takes the lead of the French and most Indians (some will be supporting British). We have full array of era-related concepts: Indian diplomacy, raids, constructions, naval operations, sieges, etc. Everything to immerse players in the fascinating military asymmetries of the 18th-Century colonial frontier.

Now, a sessions in B&T can last one or more game years depending on the scenario chosen – up to the full conflict. During each game year, there are 8 action rounds where players move their pieces on land and sea, perform raids, build forts and roads, etc. Battles/sieges usually occur at the end of each action round. A game year also includes 3 logistics rounds: “Fleets arrive”, “Colonials enlist” and “Winter quarters”. That shows growing commitment of both sides during the year plus arrival of supplies and reinforcements. How the actual activation mechanics works? B&T is card driven. However, unlike most card assisted war games player don’t manage a hand of cards. Each side starts the year with one undisclosed reserve Action Card picked randomly. At the beginning of each Action round, both players draw a new card. They must then choose one of their 2 cards to play for the current round. That of course makes the game pretty straightforward and solitaire-friendly. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to crush the French presence in North America (almost a historical result)? Or maybe playing as French, you will ensure that the alliance with Indians will allow to repeal the imperial forces?