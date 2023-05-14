|About game:
|
Bayonets & Tomahawks is a 2-player strategic game focusing on the French & Indian War 1755-1760. One player controls the British and the other takes the lead of the French and most Indians (some will be supporting British). We have full array of era-related concepts: Indian diplomacy, raids, constructions, naval operations, sieges, etc. Everything to immerse players in the fascinating military asymmetries of the 18th-Century colonial frontier.
Now, a sessions in B&T can last one or more game years depending on the scenario chosen – up to the full conflict. During each game year, there are 8 action rounds where players move their pieces on land and sea, perform raids, build forts and roads, etc. Battles/sieges usually occur at the end of each action round. A game year also includes 3 logistics rounds: “Fleets arrive”, “Colonials enlist” and “Winter quarters”. That shows growing commitment of both sides during the year plus arrival of supplies and reinforcements.
How the actual activation mechanics works? B&T is card driven. However, unlike most card assisted war games player don’t manage a hand of cards. Each side starts the year with one undisclosed reserve Action Card picked randomly. At the beginning of each Action round, both players draw a new card. They must then choose one of their 2 cards to play for the current round. That of course makes the game pretty straightforward and solitaire-friendly.
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to crush the French presence in North America (almost a historical result)? Or maybe playing as French, you will ensure that the alliance with Indians will allow to repeal the imperial forces?
|Number of players:
|
Very good title for two players, introducing Card Driven Games concept in fantastic way. Due to mechanics, very suitable also for solo play.
|Playing time:
Thanks to multiple scenarios, the introductory game will take up to an hour. The full campaign will be investment of 4-5 hours.
|Complexity:
|
Definitely, not a complex wargame – something like medium, medium-light. The rules are straightforward and the only thing which one needs to really learn is the resolution of battle and hits assignment.
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|
|For whom?
In my opinion the basic two-player mode can be suggested and recommended to every wargamer with some, even minimal, experience. That is fantastic way to introduce new wargamers to CDG world.
Also, the players willing to test their skills in solitaire mode will find that title very suitable for such a play.
|More about the game:
|
And now let us have a look at the materials created by me plus some pictures of components:
VERDICT:
As you probably feel from my review the verdict can be only one – this is great, light game which can be recommended to every player both with minimal as well as extensive experience. The asymmetry is nicely built, the scenarios allow for gradual learning process and the components are simply gorgeous. Definitely try it if you have a chance!
More reviews to come!
Your Cube4Me video is marked “private.”
I really enjoyed our two Vassal scenarios of this. Looks like it’s fun on the table too!
LikeLike