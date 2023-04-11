I think this will not be a super revealing statement when I say that some games just need a proper time to land on the table. Antike, published long time ago in 2005 by PD-Verlag and Rio Grande Games, is exactly one of such titles. We use it whenever we have larger group pf players, need some lighter, conflict / area control game which will give us a lot of fun and satisfaction. Perfect “beer & pretzel” title which we had opportunity to play again during Kuba G birthday party 🙂

The game

Front cover of the game

Let me tell you a bit about the title. Antike is a strategy game about evolution and competition among ancient civilizations. Ancient nations create cities, build temples, sail the seas, and discover new principles of science and technology (gaining VPs in exchange of course). Their legions and galleys open new settlements and defend their people against attacks from their enemies. Two scenarios can be chosen as the game board is two-sided. Players choose from Greeks, Romans, and Germanic tribes and Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Persians, Arabs, Egyptians, and Babylonians.

Rondel driving the possible actions of the factions

Every nation tries to win ancient kings, scholars, generals, citizens, and navigators for themselves. The nation that acquires a specified number (depending on the number of players) of ancient personalities first will win the game. The game depends not on the luck of dice or cards, but much more on thoughtful plans and skillful diplomacy – the latter being key when trying to redirect threat from you.

Lead one of these nations to victory! But watch out for your enemies, as they will want to conquer your cities to destroy your temples.

Session Report

Time to report now the Antike campaign during the Kuba’s birthday. There were six of us playing so we had a full house during this session – which meant pretty densely populated map, prone to conflicts 🙂 These were the civilizations which started:

me as Egypt

Kuba G as Carthage

Kuba J as Greece

Kuba K as Persia

Filip as Germans

Lukasz as Rome

Let me now invite you to the photo-report. You can enlarge individual pictures; for slideshows – just use arrows on left / right to scroll between maps.

Initial set-up of our full 6-players Antike game

First (pretty thematic) tensions between Rome and Carthage over Spain.

Wary maneuvers in the Eastern Mediterranean between Egypt and Greece.

Demarcation line (“limes”) between Rome and Germans in the North.

Situation mid-game. Unmolested Germans in the North leading the pack. Armies built everywhere and only spark needed to ignite the world!

The first spark came in Asia Minor – Greece burned Persian Temple (thematic, isn’t it?)

Using the opportunity, Egypt burned down the Athens.

Rome had enough of Carthage encroachment – Spain conquered.

That was not enough for bloodthirsty Latins – they also hit mainland Carthage.

The final situation on the map. Unfortunately, nobody was able to stop Germans (Filip) from taking and holding the lead. The warrior-like Rome took the last place although was most aggressive. The rest was in the middle of the pack, with Egypt just one point behind the leader.

Summary

I am fully aware that Roundel Mechanics might seems obsolete and not up to date. Still, those light, conflict and area control driven games give us so much fun and enjoyment – especially when you need something lighter to be played during birthday party where having fun have priority. In such cases, titles like Antike, Enemies of Rome or Commands & Colors Ancients allows larger group of friends to spend a really great time. And that was exactly the plan!

