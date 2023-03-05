Recently on my blog you can notice a lot of materials discussing COIN games – I showed you how I introduced my local boardgame group to Fire in the Lake and then to Cuba Libre. Today I will have pleasure to present my favorite COIN Game – Falling Sky – played online with veterans of the series.

What’s the reason that Falling Sky appeals so much to me? First and foremost theme, with Ancient Rome, Caesar, Gauls as main actors in this story. I love that part of human history and you do not have to convince me to play the game connected with that epoch. Then, we have a very fitting – for the COIN system – situation, with all-mighty Rome , pretty powerful Arverni and Belgae and nimble Aedui . The interactions and connections between factions can become very complex and intriguing, making each game a completely different experience. Speaking in other terms, there are no fixed alliances here.

So whenever occasion occurs – like recently – to organize another Play By Email game with my online friends, I am immediately open to join such initiative!

SET-UP

54 BC scenario set-up with clear indication who lead which faction

Let me invite you now to as always picture-rich session report, where I am describing the fate of the Gaul – for umpteen time 🙂 This time, after playing the shortest, 52 (BC) The Great Revolt and later on medium-length, 53 (BC) The Reconquest of Gaul scenarios, the decision was to try something longer. We went for a full campaign, the Pax Gallica (54 BC) scenario!

HISTORICAL CONTEXT

54 BC, late Summer: For two years, the Gauls have remained pacified, allowing Caesar to probe first Germania, then Britannia. Three of his legions back on the mainland are busy building replacement ships and guarding harbors and provisions; they soon will need quarters among friendly Belgae to cope with a bad harvest. Drought and political calm mean little corn is stocked for war. While constant intrigues simmer in Rome, pre-Civil War machinations against Caesar are yet to boil. But chieftains of the Eburones, Treveri, Senones, and others are plotting—how long can peace in Gaul last? This long scenario offers an extended buildup and a wider range of diversion from the story as it happened to play out historically.

YEAR 1 (54 BC)

Year 1 actions (click to enlarge)

The summary of actions in the first year:

First year is pretty special in Pax Gallica scenario. It is much shorter, it does not have Victor and German phase. Vercingetorix and 3 Roman legions enter only after it. Still, some small action occurred.

Caesar came back from the trip to Britain, smashed Belgae on the way and landed in home Arverni territory;

came back from the trip to Britain, smashed Belgae on the way and landed in home territory; Arverni & Aedui were slowly building their allies and forces;

& were slowly building their allies and forces; Belgae were slower to expand but on the other hand they got fantastic Capability – Winter Campaign – which Brent was able to use through the whole game, getting additional actions during Winter turns.

In summary, short, uneventful year which was setting the stage for further action.

YEAR 2 (53 BC)

Year 2 actions (click to enlarge)

Key developments of the second year:

A lot happened during this year; Arverni with their leader, Vencigentorix, ventured into Belgae territory in the North; of course, they devastated nearby area but were caught unawares by Caesar – in ensuing battle only Gallic leader survived… The great capability – Legio X – really helped Jan here to make impression!

with their leader, Vencigentorix, ventured into Belgae territory in the North; of course, they devastated nearby area but were caught unawares by – in ensuing battle only Gallic leader survived… The great capability – Legio X – really helped Jan here to make impression! Aedui used opportunity of super-powers fighting each-other and spread to the West – into Carnutes and Veneti.

used opportunity of super-powers fighting each-other and spread to the West – into Carnutes and Veneti. Belgae were quietly developing, using Germans for their purposes, moving to Britain and almost winning the game – that was the reason for Arverni and Rome trip to their territories.

Honestly, we were pretty close to finishing the game after second year; the map was not developed too much, Belgae had a really good chance but the experience of players stopped the leader!

YEAR 3 (52 BC)

Year 3 actions (click to enlarge)

Main actions of the third year – a brutal year of many battles!

When you look at above picture, you see multiple allies destroyed in the battles . Yes, that was one of the most brutal years in our game. Also, we all get tons of great capabilities ! (See Optimates? we did whatever possible for this NOT to be played!)

. Yes, that was one of the most brutal years in our game. Also, we all get tons of great ! (See Optimates? we did whatever possible for this NOT to be played!) Rome was everywhere; crushing and destroying Arverni region; pulverizing the rich Mandubi sector; even going as far as to Germany!

was everywhere; crushing and destroying Arverni region; pulverizing the rich Mandubi sector; even going as far as to Germany! Arverni were licking the wounds after defeat in previous season; they took western Gaul , establishing the operating center in my (Aedui!) Bituriges!

, establishing the operating center in my (Aedui!) Bituriges! Thus my Aedui – had to find new areas of expansion – and as it occurred, this time I moved into Belgica, getting two Allies established there

Belgae playing their time, building up forces and maneuvering with Germans – against Rome in Suebi as well as against Arverni in Mandubii.

Very interesting year, with exciting prospects for the future.

YEAR 4 (51 BC)

Year 4 actions (click to enlarge)

What happened during Year 4:

Arverni were operating form their central base, using devastate as key weapon.

were operating form their central base, using devastate as key weapon. My Aedui were pushed from Belgae by combined German and Brent forces. But not before my “ally” – Rome – destroyed Aedui Allies and dispersed the tribes…Fine for me – I went for a travel deep into Germany. The capability giving me possibility to execute Suborn twice was fantastic!

were pushed from by combined German and Brent forces. But not before my “ally” – – destroyed Aedui Allies and dispersed the tribes…Fine for me – I went for a travel deep into Germany. The capability giving me possibility to execute Suborn twice was fantastic! Rome was starting to control the situation but it was increasingly more difficult due to all Gallic factions trying to get as many Subdued Tribes under their control as possible.

Difficult year – we had to watch for Optimates not to be triggered, limiting the Belgae points as they were pretty close to victory as always. The situation in Germany become especially peculiar, with large Aedui and Roman contingents there.

YEAR 5 (50 BC)

Year 5 actions (click to enlarge)

Last year actions:

Everybody for himself! What a difficult year for me and my Aedui it was (well, that is what happens when you are close to victory); I was destroyed in Germany (by Belgae ), in Carnutes (by Arverni ) but the money for Suborn allowed me to stay afloat.

it was (well, that is what happens when you are close to victory); I was destroyed in Germany (by ), in Carnutes (by ) but the money for Suborn allowed me to stay afloat. Not being able to get enough points in Belgica, Brent went for Germany, controlling and settling the northern part.

Arverni stay put in their central base, again devastating most of the nearby regions; that was good tactic as Rome already moved against them. The latter also lost one of their capabilities – Titus Labienius.

SUMMARY OF THE GAME

The final scores were as follows (number show the distance from automatic victory, nobody achieved that threshold):

Belgae (Brent): -1 Jan (Roma): -4 Aedui (Michal: -4 Arverni (Mark): -6

That was truly hell of the game! Initially, it seemed our campaign will end prematurely, but experience allowed us to maneuver through first two years. Also, playing long campaign meant that capabilities impact was much bigger than in shorter set-ups – that was true especially for Belgae Winter Campaign, used maximum possible times by Brent. And that probably also contributed to the final scoring – congrats to Brent!

Fantastic game with fantastic players – great thanks to Brent, Mark and Jan for the game! More will come for sure!

Advertisement