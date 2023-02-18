After presenting to the Dear Readers detailed analysis of the Pacific War Engagement Scenarios, time has come for another steps in the fascinating journey with that game. To set things in context, the Engagement Scenarios are intended to teach the game and are the simplest and quickest to play whereas the Strategic Scenarios are the most complex and time-consuming; the Battle and Campaign Scenarios fall between these extremes.

So we shall start today with the first Battel Scenario – #1 Relief of Wake Island. You will learn how fortifications are working, how to execute amphibious assault and how to legally deactivate, which is key in that type of engagements. Enjoy!

