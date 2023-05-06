I will not deny it – the Solitaire games published by Worthington Publishing gives me a lot of fun. I was especially fond of Tarawa 1943, which gave me a lot of good time. Thus when I heard that a game taking place in similar theater – Pacific during WWII – will be the next publication by Worthington, I have not hesitated and backed this up!

Now, after numerous plays, I can firmly say I was not disappointed. And to back up this claim I would like to present to Dear Reader the game playthorugh – maybe you will get hooked the way I was!

For those wishing to have a detailed look at the components as well as detailed historical background, I recommend my first video:

Enjoy!

