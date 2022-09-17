The strangest battle of WWII – Castle Itter – was a great discovery for me – both from history perspective as well as the great design from David Thompson is concerned. I played this boardgame many times, reenacting the actions of US Troops and Wehrmacht, defending French prisoners of war against the elite SS troops.

But did you know that this game has a fantastic digital version? You can find full review of the application here. I also encourage you to have a look at below material where I show a detailed playthrough. Enjoy!