You know, I am of opinion that Memoir’44 is a game which with its expansions not only gets better, but also transforms into completely new experience. What recently drawn mine and my wargaming buddy – Lukasz – attention was Breakthrough format. Finally we can do deep raids at the enemy rear, try outflanking and other interesting tactics. Today I will have for Fellow Readers two very interesting but very distinct scenarios. Enjoy picture-rich session reports!
Operation Crusader – November 1941
Historical background:
The Marmaric Desert, November 19, 1941 – General Auchinleck orders General Cunningham, to launch the British Eighth Army into a massive offensive into Libya in a bid to destroy the Italo-German armored divisions and free up the garrison in Tobruk.
Over the next three weeks, over 700 British tanks face off against 240 German Panzers and 150 Italian tanks in desert battles around Sidi Rezegh and its airfield. The garrison in Tobruk even attempts a break out to connect with the Eight Army. After many engagements with varied outcomes, Rommel is forced to order the remnants of Panzergruppe Afrika to retreat toward Gazala, beaten not by his opponent’s strategy, but rather its overwhelming material superiority. Tobruk is free!
Session report:
Feel free to click on picture to enlarge it.
That was incredibly painful scenario for Lukasz. I had cards, good rolls and forces to play with. The Germans were completely obliterated to the extent where – if historically true – the Africa campaign would be probably already finished for Rommel.
The Tatsinskaya Raid – December 1942
Historical background:
Paulus’ 6th Army has been stuck in the Stalingrad pocket since November 27. Soviet Operation Little Saturn, launched December 16, smashes through the front lines of Italian 8th Army, letting several Soviet armored divisions roll through.
At the head of 24th Tank Corps, General Badanov breaks through on a distance of 150 miles and reaches Tatsinskaya. His T-34s roll onto the airfield that is littered with Junkers-52 refueling to resupply Stalingrad and cause widespread havoc.
The Germans immediately counter-attack with elements of 11th Panzer and 306th Infantry Division. Despite horrendous tank losses, Badanov holds the airfield another 4 days before escaping back to the Russian front lines. The German efforts to relieve Stalingrad have been badly disrupted.
Session report:
Very interesting scenario, with Russians quickly overwhelming the Airfield defenders and German Panzers coming to rescue them. I would probably slightly alter victory conditions for control of airstrip, giving 1 VP to Soviets every turn, so the pressure on Germans is much bigger.
Summary
The Breakthrough scenarios are true fun. Not only due to scale, number of units and depth of battlefield, but also thanks to new deck of cards and much higher victory points threshold. We will for sure continue our games using that sub-system of Memoir’44!