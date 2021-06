A very close and exciting Combat Commander scenario - #8 Breakout Dance - was topic of our another game with Dave. A picture-rich session report follows - enjoy!

Another addition to my COIN collection - Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India 1917 – 1947 - just arrived. I am pretty excited about putting this game to the table. For now - a short UNBOXING. Enjoy! @gmtgames #gandhi #decolonization #wargames

Another title from Valiant Defense series – Castle Itter from DVG Games by David Thompson – got its digital version. My review and first impressions below – this is really good piece of development! Enjoy! @danverssengames #wargames #castleitter