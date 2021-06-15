Let me bring to you another exciting session report from Atlantic Chase – a pretty innovative naval game depicting the UK and Germany struggle for dominance over Atlantic during early years of World War II – 1939-1942. It has tremendous Rulebook, with great Tutorials. It allows for 2 players sessions but also has an extensive solo campaign module.
And now let me invite you to the session report from our another 2-player session. Enjoy!
Scenario OP4: Berlin, Jan-Mar 1941
This will be pretty interesting scenario as finally German Battleships – Gneisenau and Scharnhorst – will see a lot of action. We decided that I will be in charge of British while Jakub will lead the Germans.
Set-up
Special rules and victory conditions
- ESCORT POOL: At set-up, the British player selects as many as three ships, placing them in the Escort Pool on the game board. They may only be taken from one or more British Task Forces (TFs, so weakening them). The first time each Convoy is involved in Battle, the British player rolls a die to see what escort was attached. Very interesting mechanics!
- SCENARIO ENDS: This scenario ends when the Germans no longer have a Task Force in play (all sunk or Completed).
- British get VPs for: completed convoys and damaged / sunk German ships
- German gets VPs for: Battleships completing in France, Sheer (sailing from South America) completing in Kiel, damaged / sunk British ships & convoys
Session
Summary
That was pretty exciting and tense game; in the end it finished in a decisive Victory Points victory for the British but it did not have to. First time there was so much action on both sides, so many theaters of war and possibilities to score the points. The game really shines in those scenarios and I can’t wait to start the campaign soon!
