Another fantastic title from the duo of Ananda Gupta & Jason Matthews – Imperial Struggle – is constantly one of my favorite wargames. It gives so much fun, with many layers to deal with – political, economical, military, advantages, alliances and many more. I decided to share my knowledge and experiences and already published 3 materials in “How to Play” series:

Today I am posting Part 4 for which I know many of you was waiting – STRATEGIES. This is by no means only collection of my ideas – the whole group which was taking part in our IS Open Tournament contributed.

Enjoy!