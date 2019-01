Scenario: #6 One Steppe Beyond

Another of our mid-week meeting with Konrad resulted in… another Combat Commander Europe game! We still play Tournament Battle pack and find the scenarios very balanced and interesting. I especially like the hills in the maps and below scenario – One Steppe Beyond – features those. Please find short after action report – done in a photos with short comments style. Click if you would liek to enlarge the image.

More CCE reports will come!

