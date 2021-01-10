About game:

This is a long overdue review. There was always something more urgent to address or other topics to be covered. However, the time has come so let me write about one of my favorite wargames of all times – Combat Commander Europe (CCE) from GMT Games. Since my first contact with CCE in 2014 I played that game around ~30 times. I usually put to the table Base Game, Paratroopers or Tournament Battle Packs (both are great). My review will be based on those experiences. Combat Commander: Europe is a card-driven board game covering tactical infantry combat in the European Theater of World War II. One player takes the role of the Axis (Germany) while another player commands the Allies (America or Russia). That corresponds to 3 decks of cards, one per nationality. These two players will take turns playing one or more cards from their hands in order to activate his units on the board for various military functions. In order to achieve victory players attempt to attack their opponent’s combat units and destroy them or to occupy as many objectives as possible. The degree to which a player succeeds or fails is measured by a scenario’s specific objective chits – that is one of my favorite mechanics, making each scenario unique. A game of CCE is divided into several Time segments. Each such segment is divided into a variable number of Player Turns, each of which may consist of one or more Fate Card orders conducted by the active player. Events — of course, both good and bad — will occur at random intervals to add a bit of chaos and uncertainty to each player’s plan. Those events are another hallmark of the CCE which I appreciate very much. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against your opponent?