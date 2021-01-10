|About game:
This is a long overdue review. There was always something more urgent to address or other topics to be covered. However, the time has come so let me write about one of my favorite wargames of all times – Combat Commander Europe (CCE) from GMT Games.
Since my first contact with CCE in 2014 I played that game around ~30 times. I usually put to the table Base Game, Paratroopers or Tournament Battle Packs (both are great). My review will be based on those experiences.
Combat Commander: Europe is a card-driven board game covering tactical infantry combat in the European Theater of World War II. One player takes the role of the Axis (Germany) while another player commands the Allies (America or Russia). That corresponds to 3 decks of cards, one per nationality. These two players will take turns playing one or more cards from their hands in order to activate his units on the board for various military functions.
In order to achieve victory players attempt to attack their opponent’s combat units and destroy them or to occupy as many objectives as possible. The degree to which a player succeeds or fails is measured by a scenario’s specific objective chits – that is one of my favorite mechanics, making each scenario unique.
A game of CCE is divided into several Time segments. Each such segment is divided into a variable number of Player Turns, each of which may consist of one or more Fate Card orders conducted by the active player. Events — of course, both good and bad — will occur at random intervals to add a bit of chaos and uncertainty to each player’s plan. Those events are another hallmark of the CCE which I appreciate very much.
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against your opponent?
This is one of the best 2-player wargames and fits ideally such set-up. There were multiple attempts to create a solo system too, but those were mainly unofficial, fan-made.
Definitely the game is not overly long – first sessions might take you up to 2 hours, but with experience you can finish in 1.5 hour. As mentioned above, the number of Time Segments heavily depends on some variables which might be distributed differently between the sessions.
The game is not overly complex and the scenarios are created in such a way that you are gradually introduced to some mechanics. Fantastic rulebook helps immensely in familiarization with the game and I would evaluate it as medium-complex. That game have a moderate entry barrier but could be really hard to master!
Without hesitation I can say this is a fantastic position for each and every wargamer – a great position for everybody who has his first steps in the hobby already after him. A moderate experience in that type of games is needed – as I mentioned above, rules are not overly complex but mastering them can be hard.
VERDICT:
Combat Commander Europe will be for me always a pinnacle creation of Chad Jensen. I cannot express enough how I like it and appreciate this design – the game is immersive, difficult, beautiful, re-playable, with various options and modes. It actually started a very successful series, with 7 battle packs and two separate large games (Mediterranean and Pacific).
I can wholeheartedly recommend that title to any player interested in fast-playing and exciting tactical level wargames. You will spend many hours mastering it and with proper approach, would enjoy the twists and turns that game involves. Again, highly recommended!
See you in another game review!
Nice review, THANKS !
Played my 981st game of Combat Commander yesterday, and it was a BLAST, even though I lost.
Wow, that is tremendous number of plays! Congrats!
Definitely looks exciting to this old Squad Leader player!
haha, you would love than CCE too!
How well does it play PBEM?
There are some action cards (Opportunity Fire, Wire, etc) which you can play during the opponent turn – that means some contact (Discord) has to be maintained between players. That is of course doable and can be somehow streamlined, like: you do your full move, and if at any moment your troops were under possible fire from the other side, you ask if anybody was shooting at you during the move before continuing. It is really a great game.
Well, we’ve shown that works with Caesar…
Seems we should try! I am fine to repeat the Discord experience with CCE. Just let me know whenever you familiarize with the rules and Scenario 1 (Fat Lipki) and we will set something up 🙂
