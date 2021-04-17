Another fantastic title from the duo of Ananda Gupta & Jason Matthews – Imperial Struggle – was definitely one of my favorite games of 2020. It gives so much fun, with many layers to deal with – political, economical, military, advantages, alliances and many more. You can find more details on this in my REVIEW.

Below series of short videos is designed to share my experiences but also to hook new players to that title. In Part 3 we will focus on my favorite element of the game – War resolutions. What war-tiles actions can do, how to conquer territory, what is the best way to use Conquest Points – those and many more topics will be covered.

Enjoy!