This series in which I present various enemies and monsters from the world of Gloomhaven – providing detailed analysis on opponents skills and abilities – enjoys unflagging popularity. As a fan of various types of statistics and comparisons, that gives me tons of fun and also knowledge needed to deal with even most problematic enemies. It is also good to see what we can expect from them, how quick they are, what are their strengths and weaknesses.

Today the focus will be on a pretty common group of enemies – humans only – which represent two distinct dimension of the great city life – Bandits and City Law Enforcers.

Main actors of today’s article

In the below article as always you will find detailed skills and abilities cards for the Gloomhaven opponents as well as some statistical analysis of what they can do plus how to deal with them. That format is very helpful to me and I hope Dear Readers will also find it useful.

Archers

Bandit:

Characteristic Value Initiative => minimum 14 => maximum 68 => average ~36 (quite fast) => varation From 14 to 68 = 54 (average) Damage (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 2-4 Elite: 3-5 Hit points (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 4-13 Elite: 6-17 Weapon type Range Specials Poison

City:

Characteristic Value Initiative => minimum 14 => maximum 68 => average ~36 (quite fast) => varation From 14 to 68 = 54 (average) Damage (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 2-4 Elite: 3-6 Hit points (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 4-10 Elite: 6-13 Weapon type Range Specials Pierce, Shield

Generic Archer ability cards

Evaluation:

Archers are pretty fast (average initiative of 36) and pretty predictable (variation of 54) enemies. You can count on their swiftness, speed and agility. On top of this, they have pretty good range, which starts at 3 hexes and gradually grows to even enormous value of 7.

The Bandit type uses Poison from Level 4 as their main additional treat, while the City ones already from Lvl1 add a Shield and Pierce abilities. In general, the Law Enforces have better range, damage and penetration as those archers are equipped with … crossbow! They also seem to be more formidable and better equipped enemy from those two.

How to deal with them:

These are range enemies, so approaching them and forcing to shoot at you from the disadvantage is always a good idea.

is always a good idea. There is usually at least two of them if not more, and almost always accompanied by guards, so some crowd-control techniques are a must. Some of the basic ones are: Brut – Disarm & Push (especially on traps!) Tinkerer – Stun (usually you want to save it for more powerful enemies), Area of Effect attacks or Pulls – especially through the traps and to put the enemy as disadvantage Scoundrel – Pull and Force Movement Mindthief and his arsenal of Push, Stun, Muddle, Forced Movement.

Do not waste an immobilizing on them, as due to great range that will rarely help. But be aware that they can pretty quickly put this on you!

on them, as due to great range that will rarely help. But be aware that they can pretty quickly put this on you! For City, use standard shield penetration tactics – the lower levels can be dealt with by brute force, but higher need special approach: a perfect combo is the range attack using the Piercing Bow and possibly Eagle-Eye Goggles. That way you ignore shield and have advantage in the attack. Another tactic is use of wound condition. That will cripple the creature every turn, speeding up significantly its demise.

Guards

Bandit:

Characteristic Value Initiative => minimum 15 => maximum 70 => average ~40 (medium fast) => varation From 15 to 70 = 65 (large) Damage (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 2-4 Elite: 3-5 Hit points (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 5-16 Elite: 9-14 Weapon type Melee Specials Muddle, Shield

City:

Characteristic Value Initiative => minimum 15 => maximum 70 => average ~40 (medium fast) => varation From 15 to 70 = 65 (large) Damage (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 2-4 Elite: 3-6 Hit points (lvl1-lvl7) Regular: 5-13 Elite: 6-14 Weapon type Melee Specials Retaliate, Shield

Generic Guard ability cards

Evaluation:

Surprisingly fast for melee opponents (average initiative of 40), they can be pretty unpredictable, as their initiative range from 15 to 70. That is further strengthened by various effects which the Action Cards can bring: poison, strengthen, retaliate or range attack. So you really do not know what and when to expect from them!

All of those have pretty good defense in close combat, with Bandit an featuring average shield, and City a pretty decent armor and retaliate on top.

How to deal with them:

First and foremost – keep them at bay . There is couple of reasons for this: Simply, that makes there melee attacks useless That negates the Bandit ability to Muddle you That prevents Poison and Retaliate from both types

. There is couple of reasons for this: How to make sure you can achieve it? Immobilize or disarm would be the best and cheapest ways to achieve this. Stun usually is a lost card and those are not such formidable enemies to lose it.

or would be the best and cheapest ways to achieve this. usually is a lost card and those are not such formidable enemies to lose it. Of course, as with every close combat enemy is is advised to attack them from range distance, inflicting the damage with impunity.

Remember about their Shield – I presented some of the shield penetration tactics in the Archers chapter so use them here too.

Beginning of our Gloomhaven journey – Scenario 1, Room 1. First encounter with Bandit Guards!

Summary

Those pretty common enemies usually occur in larger packs of mutually supporting units – with Guards quickly closing on you while Archers using their range ability to deal effective damage, enhanced with Pierce (City) or Poison (Bandit). While easy to take down individually, they might quickly overwhelm your company if not checked in time. So use crowd control tactics and proper de-buffs to deal with them!

Good luck!