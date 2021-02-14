|About game:
Love Letter is a game of risk, deduction, and luck for 2–4 players. Your goal is to get your love letter into Princess Annette’s hands while deflecting the letters from competing suitors. Seems trivial? Maybe from the topic perspective, but definitely not mechanically. From a deck with only sixteen cards, each player starts with only one card in hand; one card is removed from play. On a turn, you draw one card, and play one card, trying to expose others and knock them from the game. Powerful cards lead to early gains, but make you a target. Rely on weaker cards for too long, however, and your letter may be tossed into the fire!
This is game number 4 in the Tempest: Shared World Game Series. Tempest is a world that is home to a series of games that share themes, characters, and more. The City-State of Tempest is a lively metropolis—some say the largest in the world—yet behind the city’s cultured exterior, age-old cabals vie for power, fighting one another for dominance in a society ripe with political and economic turmoil. Led by shadowy figures who command a small cadre of loyal followers, these secret societies work in concert to seize the wealth and power of the fabled City-State of Tempest.
Would you stand-up to the task and convince princess you are the best suitor?
The game is designed for from 2 up to 4 players, but definitely is best played with 3 or 4. The amount of interactions, bluffs and way to surprise opponents grows in such case enormously.
A very-short filler – you should finish in 30 minutes. When playing couple of first games that can be longer – especially with 4 players – but other than that this will be most probably add-on to the boardgame evening rather than the main dish. Of course, if you do not succumb to the “one more game please” syndrome…
The game is not complex at all – after couple of sessions you will know all the base-game cards by heart. However, to master it and be able to outwit your opponents will definitely take more time.
Without hesitation I can say this is a good position for everybody who would like to enrich his/her boardgames collection with fast-paced, interesting and exciting short card game.
And now let us have a look at the components and pictures from the game:
VERDICT:
I was planning to write about that title for some time, as I really deem this a good card game – despite what might seem an uninteresting theme. But with the Valentine’s Day what a better review one could create than this of Love Letter!
Enjoy the game! See you in another game review!