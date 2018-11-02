|About game:
|This is a game about great gambit – or actually, the last stage of it – Caesar plans to conquer the Gaul and earns ever-lasting glory (plus political security 🙂 ) It depicts last chapters of that process – the most volatile period, as this is the time of the Great Revolt.
In a base game we have possibility to see years 54-51 BC depicted in three nice scenarios, with an expansion bringing years 58-55 BC to the table.
The game follows well proven COIN (COunter INsurgency) mechanic as well as its concept – we have ever-powerful Rome (Caesar), strong but weaker direct opponents (Arverni, Belgae, Germans) and humble, but playing their own agenda Aedui.
Who will outsmart others? Who will betray Allies in the best moment and turn against them? And who will be smart enough to keep their friends close but enemies even closer? These are the question which The Falling Sky – Gallic Revolt answers very well!
|Number of players:
|1-4 – four is perfect – if you can get enough friends to play. But version for 1-3 is also very well scripted and definitely COIN games are one of the best suited for solitaire play.
|Playing time:
|We have here a bunch of scenarios, with base game bringing three and Ariovistus expansion another two (if you count The Gallic War one). Some of them also have shorter versions, so it can be anything from 2 to 8 hours, with an experience significantly decreasing the amount of time needed.
So yes, this is definitely game you can play in one evening, especially shorter set-ups.
|Complexity:
|The basic rules are pretty straightforward and easy to learn. It is nuances – in abbreviated text or special exceptions – which might made you reach for rulebook pretty often in the beginning. The Player’s Aid’s are very helpful, but I will still rate this as medium-complex wargame.
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like:
|
|For whom?
|Of course, first and foremost for COIN series fans – truly, this is in my opinion definitely the best usage of the system. Yes, I am biased to ancient history, but the way it was adopted for that time is great.
All wargamers who like medium-complex games, with some aspect of economy and fight will find that game very appealing.
While not the easiest of COIN games, I still think and recommend it also for gamers who would like to learn COIN system – this is the best adaptation for me, which can be used as hallmark.
|More about the game:
|
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my session reports.
First, the cards:
Faction displays:
The board:
Expansion set:
VERDICT:
The Falling Sky + Ariovistus expansion is a complete game. It has all the aspects I require from a wargame – climate, fight, interesting capabilities, replayability, suspense, well incorporated random factor, etc. And despite some drawbacks (in my humble opinion) this is a superb and well made game.
Great job, thanks!
See you in another game review!
PS. Following Lucius Cornelius Sulla, a real example from whom Caesar draw, can you really be The Best Friend and The Worst Enemy to your opponents?