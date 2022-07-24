About game:

Having played over 50 Gloomhaven scenarios and finishing the whole campaign, I think it is good time to create the full review of that great game. So what the Gloomhaven is? It is a tactical combat boardgame in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurers with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for traveling to this dark corner of the world (personal goals allowing retirement!). Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins (yes, this is cooperative game!). In the process, they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make (a fantastic, RPG element of the game).

This is a game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. It can be path of righteous or or nefarious, you can focus on main story line or many additional quests – you and your group decide! Mechanically, each turn, a player chooses two cards to play out of their hand. The number on the top card determines their initiative for the round. Each card also has a top and bottom power, and when it is a player’s turn in the initiative order, they determine whether to use the top power of one card and the bottom power of the other, or vice-versa. Players must be careful, though, because over time they will permanently lose cards from their hands. If they take too long to clear a dungeon, they may end up exhausted and be forced to retreat. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against the odds, leading your merry company to victory over various monsters, enemies and adversaries?