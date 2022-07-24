|About game:
Having played over 50 Gloomhaven scenarios and finishing the whole campaign, I think it is good time to create the full review of that great game. So what the Gloomhaven is? It is a tactical combat boardgame in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurers with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for traveling to this dark corner of the world (personal goals allowing retirement!). Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins (yes, this is cooperative game!). In the process, they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make (a fantastic, RPG element of the game).
This is a game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. It can be path of righteous or or nefarious, you can focus on main story line or many additional quests – you and your group decide!
Mechanically, each turn, a player chooses two cards to play out of their hand. The number on the top card determines their initiative for the round. Each card also has a top and bottom power, and when it is a player’s turn in the initiative order, they determine whether to use the top power of one card and the bottom power of the other, or vice-versa. Players must be careful, though, because over time they will permanently lose cards from their hands. If they take too long to clear a dungeon, they may end up exhausted and be forced to retreat.
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against the odds, leading your merry company to victory over various monsters, enemies and adversaries?
|Number of players:
The game allows 1 to 4 players to take part in adventure. My personal experience is that 3 is the best set-up – with four it takes too long to play scenario, with two you do not have versatile enough team and with one, you miss fun of social cooperation which is great with that title!
|Playing time:
We need to differentiate here if we talk about one scenario or campaign 🙂 In our case, with three players, it took about 2 hours of pure play plus 45 minutes to set-up / pack the game – per scenario. But that was when we were experienced enough with the title. In the beginning that might be more.
|Complexity:
This is medium complexity game – it has its nuances, biggest of which is of course Artificial Intelligence movements (i.e. monster turns). There are some areas which you need to be aware of – for this, just check my most often errors analysis. Still, all in all this is very approachable game!
|What I like:
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|For whom?
Definitely for all Role-Play Gaming fans who like to spend time with cooperative titles, explore unknown words, shape the tempo and direction of the campaign and… can devote significant amount of time over many sessions to finish at least one campaign!
|More about the game:
VERDICT:
I spent more than 50 sessions over 3 years with that great game and I definitely feel this was a time well spent. It has that great mechanism – which I was lacking in many RPG games – of retirement and starting with the new character. Oftentimes this is complete change of your game style, skills, abilities and matching items. It is like starting afresh after already knowing all the rules and environment.
It requires devotion from the team – as you can see in my summary of our campaign, only few of us played from the start till the conclusion. Still, this is the best part of it – the continued growth of your characters, their development, and how that interacts with the team and the world. Really, highly recommended!
See you in another game review!