Having received ROOT for my birthday present, I anxiously anticipated the first occasion to play that very intriguing, asymmetric game. Is it really so innovative? Does each faction – as claimed in description – played differently? And what about replayability? Last weekend allowed me to gather initial experiences to start answer those questions.

Two-player game – a starter

Yes, first I managed to convince my wife to play ROOT as two-player game. That did not require too much convincing – she was also eager to verify that new product which entered our boardgames chronicle. She took the lead to Eyrie Dynasties while I was managing Marquise de Cat. Short AAR below:

The two-players game was fun – and pretty short indeed, only 35 minutes – but I had a feeling that the real beauty the game will show in full version.

Full four-player-game – the main course

Just when the weekend was nearly over, we traveled to Agnieszka and Kuba and spent a lovely evening familiarizing them with ROOT and then playing the game (after delicious spaghetti!). The set-up was as follows:

Aga too over Marquise de Cat

too over Magda was leading proud Eyrie Dynasties

was leading proud Kuba was trying to undermine the existing order in the forest by managing the Woodland Alliance

And I was wandering through the clearinings and forests with my Vagabond

Again, short Session report below:

Did ROOT met my expectations? Definitely, it was fun and the game is completely different then the others I have. The only one which somehow resembles it is… (I know, long shot!) the COIN Falling Sky! I need more plays to check other aspects of game, other factions and the expansion. But for now, it looks really promising!

