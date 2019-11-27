Quite recently we had possibility to come back to ROOT and it was such a nice experience that a follow-up game was an obvious choice. However, as our previous game proved, playing with the six players is too cumbersome so we decided at classic four-factions set-up. Still, having the Riverfolk expansion we exchanged Birds for Lizards (I really like that faction). Beside this we had Marquise, Alliance and Vagabond.

How did it go? Well, please have a look at the below session photo report – that was definitely very interesting meeting!

SESSION REPORT

Initial set-up – Cats everywhere, Alliance nowhere, Vagabond in center and Lizards starting expansion in far top-right corner (click the picture to enlarge)
The life of guerrilla-fighters is difficult; sympathy everywhere but all factions – including Cats and Vagabond – try to destroy you! (click the picture to enlarge)
But in the end even the hegemons of the woods were at each other – above one of the struggles between all-powerful Cats and quickly expanding Lizards
Finally! The revolution is here – poor, neglected and abused alliance fighters had risen in fox clearing! (click the picture to enlarge)
The final moments of the game were very tens as everybody tried to stop Marquise – but she was simply too strong and even rapid development of cultists did not help (click the picture to enlarge)
Cats are winning with significant lead over Lizards; Vagabond in the middle of the group and the Alliance finishing in last position (click the picture to enlarge)

SUMMARY

Well, it is really hard to crush the power of Marquise; it is very difficult without Birds – all powerful and war-liking creatures; the Lizards tried to fill the vacuum but were developing too slowly; the same for Woodland Alliance – which was by the way harassed constantly with attacks from all sides; and Vagabond in the end decided to Ally with Marquise. Well, next time we would be more direct in dealing with Cats!