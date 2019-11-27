Quite recently we had possibility to come back to ROOT and it was such a nice experience that a follow-up game was an obvious choice. However, as our previous game proved, playing with the six players is too cumbersome so we decided at classic four-factions set-up. Still, having the Riverfolk expansion we exchanged Birds for Lizards (I really like that faction). Beside this we had Marquise, Alliance and Vagabond.

How did it go? Well, please have a look at the below session photo report – that was definitely very interesting meeting!

SESSION REPORT

SUMMARY

Well, it is really hard to crush the power of Marquise; it is very difficult without Birds – all powerful and war-liking creatures; the Lizards tried to fill the vacuum but were developing too slowly; the same for Woodland Alliance – which was by the way harassed constantly with attacks from all sides; and Vagabond in the end decided to Ally with Marquise. Well, next time we would be more direct in dealing with Cats!