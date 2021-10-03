The good, interesting and replayable CDG (Card Driven Game) designs hits our boardgames group table pretty often. Last weekend I had once again a chance to introduce new player to the Shores of Tripoli by Kevin Bertram. And again I convinced myself how neat and well developed this game is!
The Game
Before sharing more about sessions and impressions, some information about the game. Hope that will build your interest in that title too! It is definitely worth it.
From the end of the American Revolution, commercial vessels of the young United States republic were easy prey for the pirates of the Barbary coast. In 1801, newly inaugurated President Thomas Jefferson was eager to put an end to this threat and sent a “squadron of observation” to the Mediterranean. As the squadron arrived in Gibraltar, they learned that the bashaw of Tripoli had already declared WAR!
The Shores of Tripoli plays out this exciting episode of Early American military history. As the United States, one player will pressure Tripolitania to allow the free movement of American merchant vessels – or face the consequences. As the bashaw of Tripoli, the other player will continue the lucrative piracy of the fearsome corsairs while countering the American threat on land and sea.
Beautiful and informative cards represent historical events and leaders from the First Barbary War. Players can move ships, start battles, go on pirate raids, engage in diplomacy and receive reinforcements. Includes over 80 wooden playing pieces, 24 dice and a premium mounted map.
Our Sessions
Having read my blog, you probably are aware that I love picture-rich session reports. So that one will not be different! Below you will find both overview maps as well as zooms on some key developments. I was playing the Pirates (two times) while Kuba decided to lead Americans (two times).
You can click on each of below pictures to enlarge it.
Set-up
First session
Second session
Wow, that was really exciting evening, with two close and intensive games, each of them going to different side!
Summary
I probably repeat myself, but Shores of Tripoli is really a small jewel which you can play quickly couple of times during one evening. The design is well thought – I love the concept that in the end, you will have access to almost all your cards, including the best ones, should the final 1806 year come. It is also great as far as the theme and historical background are concerned – I learned a lot here. And of course, this is one of the best examples of assymetric design, with both sides having completely different game mechanics and goals.
Highly recommended!