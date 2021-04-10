As already mentioned by me, Imperial Struggle is by far one of my favorite games of last year. That successor – as I will not call it sequel – to Twilight Struggle is a multi-layer, deep and enormously interesting depiction of XVIII century conflict between France and Britain. You can find more details about it in my REVIEW.

What I though to do is to share the experience and knowledge which I gained playing it pretty extensively for the last 10 month. Thus the series of short videos to familiarize you with the basic game mechanics. In Part 2 we will go through the four rounds of Peace Turn, familiarizing ourselves with Diplomacy, Economy and Military actions. I will also present how the end-of-turn scoring works.

Enjoy!