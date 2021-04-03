Imperial Struggle was definitely one of my favorite games of 2020. That spiritual successor to Twilight Struggle created by the duo of Ananda Gupta & Jason Matthews is a very deep, engrossing and repayable title. You can find more details about it in my REVIEW.

With below series of short videos I would like to familiarize you with the basic game mechanics. In Part 1 we will describe how the game is organised and will also go through one of the most critical process in planning your turn – Events & Ministry Cards.

Enjoy!