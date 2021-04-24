Atlantic Chase is a very innovative design, depicting UK and Germany struggle for dominance over Atlantic during early years of World War II – 1939-1942. It has tremendous Rulebook, with great Tutorials. It allows for 2 players sessions but also has an extensive solo campaign module. You can have a look at its components in this article: Video Unboxing – Atlantic Chase.

In below video I am play such a solitaire scenario – BL1 – Raiders of the North Atlantic. My goal is to shortly demonstrate the flow of the game, key actions and dependencies. Hope you will like that title the way I do!