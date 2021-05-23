Let me present to the Dear Readers another article in the series – this time I play solo missions connected to British and German struggle for Norway. I will cover the N1, N2 and N3 scenarios while the rest will be topic of the next article. Should you be interested in previous reports and other materials regarding Atlantic Chase, feel free to have a look at the below:

Enjoy!

Scenario N1: Operation Wilfred, April 1940

This is preemptive British operation mine main routes of German Iron Ore shipping from Sweden via Norway.

Scenario N2: Operation Weser (North), April 1940

Here we lead the German invasion troops, targeting northern extremes of Norway.

Scenario N3: Operation Weser (South), April 1940

In that scenario we are responsible for the attack on southern objectives for the German invasion of neutral Norway.

