That was definitely one of the most anticipated naval games of 2021. Thanks to the generosity of GMT I am able to present to you Atlantic Chase – an innovative design pertaining Germany and Britain rivalry on sea during the first part of World War II (1939-1942). In below article I will focus on the game components and unboxing movie. Session reports will of course follow!

The Game

But first, some more information about the game. Atlantic Chase simulates the naval campaigns fought in the North Atlantic between the surface fleets of the Royal Navy and the Kriegsmarine between 1939 and 1942. It utilizes a system of trajectories to model the fog of war that bedeviled the commands during this period. Just as the pins and strings adorning Churchill’s wall represented the course of the ships underway, players arrange trajectory lines across the shared game board, each line representing a task force’s path of travel. Without resorting to dummy blocks, hidden movement, or a double-blind system requiring a referee or computer, players experience the uncertainty endemic to this period of naval warfare.

That system in pretty straightforward and easy way allows for representation – on strategic level – of limited information so characteristic to Naval Warfare. On Tactical level we have a pretty straightforward battle system, which for fans of more detailed representation of ships engagements can also use advanced rules.

The game in essence is a 2-player title but has also a very elaborate solitaire system with couple of campaigns. All in all, the content contained in the heavy box will allow for many hours of gameplay.

Unboxing

Below short movie with the contents of the box:

Game components

I know some of you prefer the photos instead of movie so below detailed photo-report from the contents:

The game has a very functional map – with all charts and references to the rules easily available.

Player Aids, campaign schedule and Task Force Displays.

Fantastically organised rulebook, tutorial and scenario books.

Counters, part 1 Counters, part 2

Trajectory and station markers as well as dices.

Summary

The game looks wonderful, the components are of the highest quality. The innovative approach to rulebook, solo and multiplayer campaigns as well as advanced battle rules is something which really intrigued me. I am sure it will allow for many interesting sessions and long hours of play. The game is designed as Volume 1 so we might expect future expansions!