I was waiting for that moment for so long. Finally, after myself and my main wargaming buddy – Jakub – were vaccinated, we decided that it is time to meet face to face. What a joy, what a fun, truly! After so many months of waiting, to bring the game to the table and play with live opponent!
Well, but what title shall be tried for such an occasion? Recently I had such a blast with Atlantic Chase – just see my reports from video solo play of BL1 scenario and then picture-rich play-through of Blockade Scenarios – that I was very keen to try it multiplayer. It did not took me long from idea to execution and Jakub – being an ardent fan of all Naval games – eagerly agreed to play Atlantic Chase.
We decided to start with Operational Scenarios – so individual engagements, based on the historical events, where whole story was contained to individual set-up, played for Victory Points or automatic victory. In all below reports I will be in the lead of Kriegsmarine while Jakub will command Royal Navy. Be aware – this will be AAR saturated with many pictures, using various graphical indicators – like arrows – to represent the game dynamics. You can click on each of them to enlarge. I hope you will enjoy it!
Scenario OP1: Homecoming, Aug. 1939
It is not a war yet. Still, the tension in August 1939 is extreme and hostile acts between opposing fleets – a pretty often occurrence. One spark is needed, one provocation too far to ignite already strenuous situation. The sudden come back of Bremen and the Royal Navy attempt to size it is one of such occasions. How it will end?
Wow, that was quick and decisive. I never suspected such an immediate outcome. Learning – head for Arctic Circle as soon as possible, using as long trajectory as possible. Will try it once again!
Scenario OP2: Firs test, Nov. 1939
The war has started and while on land Britain and France did small to nothing, the situation on sea was much more heated. Will Graf Spee manage to break-through the British blockade? Will Germans risk their formidable battleships to assist?
That was a very close and tense game! I opted to risk – Germans historically were not so brave (reckless?) as I did. And it paid out – the damaged Graf Spee completing in Kiel gave me 3 VPs while Kuba scored 1 VP for my damages, which resulted in German victory 3-1.
Scenario OP3: Norway, April-May 1940
The British blockade of German Navy in attempt to contain it to the North Sea was getting more and more problematic for Kriegsmarine. The Royal Navy constant attacks on Ore convoys from Sweden via Norway to fuel Nazi economy was another trigger to finally take over that Scandinavian country…
British Force Display.
German Force Display.
Wow, that ended – on contrary to OP2 – completely historically, as a great calamity for the British. I unloaded all convoys, established air base, prevented mines and in the end, won 9-0. Close game on map, but with very decisive resolution in the end.
Summary
That was a good learning experience for multiplayer game of Atlantic Chase. So far I had opportunity to extensively play the solo scenarios, but of course live opponent is much more unpredictable and interesting to play! The scenarios were fun, each describing some history-based events, with various victory conditions and at least couple of paths to success for both sides. We will for sure continue that great experience, including the Advance Battle Rules!
Michael, Thank for all of your Atlantic Chase videos. I’m hoping to play my first solitaire scenarios this weekend and your blog has been a huge help in getting me ready for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Next week – time permitting – I should publish Norway N1, N2 and N3 scenarios in Video play-through format. Hope you will enjoy them!
LikeLike