So, after playing the introductory scenario (see here: C.2 Introductory: Days of Decision) the time come to familiarize with USSR and the nuances of land battles. With that me and my colleagues were testing scenario C.3 Theater: The Great Patriotic War. All with one goal in mind – to get familiar with game so we can sit down to full game just after Christmas!

Ok, the set-up is pretty simple for that Communists-Fascists encounter:

Game 1 – with Marcin

The first game I had pleasure to play with Marcin. He took the lead of Germans and I was defending the “motherland” with Russians. He started with standard opener – offensive with two attacks, on which I suffered -2 to my DRM. That of course meant disaster for me:

Unfortunately for Marcin, his consecutive attacks failed miserably – mainly in Belarus. At the same time I changed posture, move to Total War and invested my Commitment Offensives into builds:

Still, 1943 came and the battle of Kursk happened – Marcin planned to regain the initiative. It was a large clash with historical outcome – Germans losing the fight:

What commenced was also historical, although slightly pre-mature – the annihilation of Group Army Center:

In the meantime, Baltic States were “liberated”:

What is interesting, both sides collapsed during the scenario – Total War economy has it great influence on the well-being of civilian population and their support for government:

And the final situation at the end of game – Soviet victory!

That was fun – and attacking with Germans into the Russian “snow” is hell of work and headache for Fascists!

Game 2 – with Konrad

Couple of days later I had possibility to play that quick scenario with Konrad. Again, I was leading USSR and my opponent Germans. Konrad started with double attack including armor from Romania – and he was much more successful then Marcin in similar attack:

Thanks to commitment increase on both sides, the units were build quickly and the front line finished (for now) in the stalemate:

Last turn, where I had 2 offensives saved for attacks – as Germans in Russian soil means my defeat – brought the real emotions. First, the reenacting of Kursk battle – success for Soviets:

Then, the last, desperate defense of Germans in USSR – Ukraine. Despite the significant forces engaged on Soviet side, Fascists held:

(BTW, can you see error on above photo? Just noticed that!)

Successfully defending the Ukraine meant in the end – as it was last chit – the victory for Germans:

Konrad fared definitely better then Marcin in that scenario, but one cannot suppress the felling (see above picture) that Soviet steamroller would crush Germans eventually.

That was fun – and we are ready for full game. Next AAR will cover the full Catalcyms (at least I hope 🙂 )!

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Email

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...