So, after playing the introductory scenario (see here: C.2 Introductory: Days of Decision) the time come to familiarize with USSR and the nuances of land battles. With that me and my colleagues were testing scenario C.3 Theater: The Great Patriotic War. All with one goal in mind – to get familiar with game so we can sit down to full game just after Christmas!

Ok, the set-up is pretty simple for that Communists-Fascists encounter:

IMG_4249.JPG


Game 1 – with Marcin

The first game I had pleasure to play with Marcin. He took the lead of Germans and I was defending the “motherland” with Russians. He started with standard opener – offensive with two attacks, on which I suffered -2 to my DRM. That of course meant disaster for me:

IMG_4250
Dear Russian comrades – surprise!

Unfortunately for Marcin, his consecutive attacks failed miserably – mainly in Belarus. At the same time I changed posture, move to Total War and invested my Commitment Offensives into builds:

IMG_4251
Situation at the end of first turn of game

Still, 1943 came and the battle of Kursk happened – Marcin planned to regain the initiative. It was a large clash with historical outcome – Germans losing the fight:

IMG_4252
Germans trying to regain initiative

What commenced was also historical, although slightly pre-mature – the annihilation of Group Army Center:

IMG_4255


In the meantime, Baltic States were “liberated”:

IMG_4257


What is interesting, both sides collapsed during the scenario – Total War economy has it great influence on the well-being of civilian population and their support for government:

IMG_4259
Double collapse – though, no armistice as per rules

And the final situation at the end of game – Soviet victory!

IMG_4260


That was fun – and attacking with Germans into the Russian “snow” is hell of work and headache for Fascists!

Game 2 – with Konrad

Couple of days later I had possibility to play that quick scenario with Konrad. Again, I was leading USSR and my opponent Germans. Konrad started with double attack including armor from Romania – and he was much more successful then Marcin in similar attack:

IMG_4281
Initial German offensive

Thanks to commitment increase on both sides, the units were build quickly and the front line finished (for now) in the stalemate:

IMG_4283
Between turns

Last turn, where I had 2 offensives saved for attacks – as Germans in Russian soil means my defeat – brought the real emotions. First, the reenacting of Kursk battle – success for Soviets:

IMG_4284
Kursk again

Then, the last, desperate defense of Germans in USSR – Ukraine. Despite the significant forces engaged on Soviet side, Fascists held:

IMG_4286
German last line of defense in USSR

(BTW, can you see error on above photo? Just noticed that!)

Successfully defending the Ukraine meant in the end – as it was last chit – the victory for Germans:

IMG_4287
Final situation

Konrad fared definitely better then Marcin in that scenario, but one cannot suppress the felling (see above picture) that Soviet steamroller would crush Germans eventually.

That was fun – and we are ready for full game. Next AAR will cover the full Catalcyms (at least I hope 🙂 )!

