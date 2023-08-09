Today I am sharing even more exciting, new and fresh EPIC scenarios for Commands & Colors Ancients. This is definitely my preferred way of playing that game with my wargaming friends – and as I already brought to the table all the official EPIC scenarios, this was the final time to create something on my own!
What I decided was to focus on the Second Roman Civil War, and thus grand clashes between Julius Caesar and Gnaeus Pompey. So far with my group we played following of my designs:
All three games gave us a lot of fun and were also positively received by the CCA players community. Continuing with this good tradition, I created the EPIC Thapsus (46 BC) battle; Pompey is no more but his elite legions in Africa (and later in Spain) still has to be crushed.
Thapsus (46 BC)
Historical background
Following his set-back at Ruspina, Julius Caesar spent some time regrouping before making a surprise night march of 16 miles and camping near the Pompeian-held coastal town of Thapsus. Caesar immediately placed Thapsus under siege. Though numerically superior, Metellus Scipio, the Pompeian commander in the area, originally had no intention of risking a direct battle with the formidable Caesar.
However, Caesar had forced the issue with this threat to Thapsus. If Scipio allowed a key city to fall without a fight, then key allies would defect to Caesar. Scipio reluctantly brought his 40,000 man army up to relieve the city. He occupied a defensive position and drew up his line with elephants (provided by King Juba) on the wings.
Caesar opposed the pachyderms with light archers and slingers, while taking personal command of his right wing. As the battle began, volleys of missiles sent the elephants reeling. At nearly the same time, Caesar’s infantry, eager for battle, attacked without orders. Many of the elephants stampeded into the center of Caesar’s line. Caesar’s horse countered a Numidian cavalry charge and forced them to flee. After the failed charge, the Pompeian line crumbled and the rout was on.
Pompeian resistance in Africa had been crushed, but the civil war was not quite over. There remained one more Pompeian bastion – Spain.
I will admit it – we had such a fun and joy with this scenario, despite in the end Caesar prevailing significantly. The key to success for Pompeian forces will definitely be in proper management of Elephants – they might be key to protect their left flank.
That experiment proved that transposing regular CCA scenarios to EPIC format can give impressive results and fantastic gameplay. I will definitely continue and post scenarios to CCA NET page:
More session reports to come – enjoy!