Yet once again I am pleased to present something special for all the Commands & Colors fans. As I had chance to play already all the official C&C Ancients scenarios, I recently started to organize monthly EPIC sessions. But we quickly run out of battles so I decided to take the matter into my hands and create couple of interesting set-ups.
I choose to focus on the Roman Civil War between Julius Caesar and Gnaeus Pompey. As you can see on my blog, the initial session with fan-made Illerda (49 BC) battle was very exciting and close. For the second engagement in the series I have chosen Dyrrhachium (48 BC) – which proved to be one of the closest clashes of the war. The set-up was pretty specific and required some testing but in the end scenario is exciting, pretty quick to play and gives a great deal of satisfaction with all those heavy units in action. Enjoy!
PS. As always, you can click on each picture to see the details.
Dyrrhachium (48 BC)
Historical background
Julius Caesar crossed the Adriatic with seven depleted legions in order to confront Gnaeus Pompey’s main army and bring the civil war to an end. Antony, with the remaining five legions, was delayed. Caesar followed Pompey to Asparagium and boldly offered battle but Pompey refused, in spite of numerical superiority, because his troops were much inferior in training to Caesar’s veterans.
Meanwhile, Antony, blown far off course, had crossed the Adriatic and landed in Pompey’s rear. Pompey, presented with the opportunity to destroy his opponents in detail, was obsessed instead about being trapped between them. Caesar moved quickly to join Antony and simultaneously threaten Dyrrhachium, Pompey’s logistical base. Pompey marched to defend it, but Caesar joined Antony and occupied Dyrrhachium first.
Caesar audaciously began blockading Pompey’s larger army against the sea by constructing a line of forts. Pompey retaliated with his own line of counter-fortifications. Pompey’s larger army began running short of supplies and (more importantly) water. He was left with no choice but to attack or surrender. He finally decided to break Caesar’s line at the southern end of the fortifications, where Caesar’s ramparts were not quite complete.
Pompey’s plan was excellent, as he landed a contingent of marines and light troops from the sea and at the same time stormed across the river with several of his best legions toward Caesar’s weak point in his line. The defenders held for some time against this combined force, but finally were pushed back.
Anthony’s arrival stopped the advance, but Pompey’s troops threw back Caesar’s vastly outnumbered veterans as they counterattacked to retake their lines. Pompey built a new camp near the shore that secured access for his large cavalry arm to the grazing lands to the south. Caesar, desperately short of supplies himself, was forced to withdraw. His army moved into Thessaly, pillaging as they went, and regaining strength.
Set-up
Session report
Conclusion
Summary
Yet one more excellent EPIC Command & Colors experience, lots of fun and excitement. The Dyrrhachium scenario turned out to be very well play-able, despite its special rules and pretty non-standard initial forces disposition.
That experiment proved that transposing regular CCA scenarios to EPIC format can give great results and fantastic gameplay. I will definitely continue and post scenarios to the:
More session reports to come!
I love the historical background portion of your reviews. Adds so much context to the gameplay. And I always end up learning something new. Never stop doing that!
Thank you for kind words. It gives me a lot of pleasure to create those articles – as well as play historical wargames!
