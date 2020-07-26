|About game:
|
One of the first games in the Commands and Colors system. Spanning through whole ancient era, from Dark Ages battles of 7th century BC till Fall of the Roman Empire in 5th century AD. And a very special position, as this is the most played and the most enjoyed title from all boardgames for me.
The C&C system is pretty popular and widespread, but let me briefly summarize its general concepts and how they are depicted in Ancients:
So, are you ready to meet all the magnificent generals of the Ancient era – like Alexander, Hannibal or Caesar – and face them in brutal and quick fight using the great and simple system?
|Number of players:
|
All regular scenarios are definitely best played with two opponents. There are some solitaire, fan-made modes but truly, this is not a solo game.
For EPIC game you can theoretically play with as much as 8 players, but 4 up to 6 is maximum in my opinion.
|Playing time:
|The regular scenarios take on average 1 hour, with some unusually large (Thermopylae or Milvian Bridge) which could pass that mark.
EPICs really depend on number of players. With two opponents you can easily fit in 1.5-2 hours, with 4-6 it is around 3 hours on average. I never tried 7-8 Players version.
|Complexity:
|As already written, it is an entry / not overly complex wargame which can be played by almost everybody. Still, to master the usage of the ancient formations you would need some time and scenarios, as it may not be evident that the battles are not only won by heavy infantry charging headlong at the enemy 🙂
What I like:
|
What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|
|For whom?
|A fantastic light wargame for everybody. Especially if you want to encourage somebody to our hobby (see my recommendations for this)
|More about the game:
|
And many, many more…
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures taken during my plays:
VERDICT:
This is my first 5/5 rating as far as the reviews by The BoardgamesChronicle are concerned. And if I remember exactly, one of two which I gave 10 on Boardgamegeek. As I already said and stressed couple of time, this is my first C&C game, the one which was a true cornerstone in my come-back to wargaming seven years ago. This is also a game which is very close to my other hobby – passion for history – and enables me not only to read about the past events, but try to reenact them and even attempt to change!
I can’t express enough how I like it and appreciate the design and I cannot recommend it more! Especially if you want to encourage somebody new to our wargaming hobby!
Great job Mr. Borg, thanks!
See you in another game review!
“Rzym” is “Rome” in Polish?
Exactly! The picture is from one of my posts on Polish forum, but I thought it looks nice so decided to put here too.
