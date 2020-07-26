About game:

One of the first games in the Commands and Colors system. Spanning through whole ancient era, from Dark Ages battles of 7th century BC till Fall of the Roman Empire in 5th century AD. And a very special position, as this is the most played and the most enjoyed title from all boardgames for me. The C&C system is pretty popular and widespread, but let me briefly summarize its general concepts and how they are depicted in Ancients: First and foremost – command cards set – which drives movement, creates a true fog of war and presents both challenges and opportunities. Important to note there is no second deck in CCA.

Secondly and very importantly – dices. The battle dice system resolves all combat efficiently and quickly. In CCA we have traditional red, blue, green plus sword, flag and leader. The Leader is very important in ancient battles!

The scenarios last usually up to 1 hour (depending on type – regular vs EPIC), are played on hexagonal map, most usually 11×9 or 26×9 hexes in size. So, are you ready to meet all the magnificent generals of the Ancient era – like Alexander, Hannibal or Caesar – and face them in brutal and quick fight using the great and simple system?