Next War: Poland, the fourth volume in GMT’s Next War Series. This game moves the action from Asia to Europe and allows players to fight a near future war in Poland as the Russians and their allies invade and NATO responds.

Only a portion of Poland is shown as Ukraine is assumed to be in the midst of a grinding civil war. The Russians are not the behemoth of the Cold War, but still posses sizable potential. The Baltics may fall quickly, although their forces may put up some resistance. Front quickly establishes itself in eastern Poland as the Russian push forward while NATO rushes forces into the area. The question is, can NATO stop the Russians or will Poland be overrun?

I decided, having seen the current geopolitical situation, it is good to familiarize with the series and explicitly, with this title. Today we will have a quick look at the game components – additional materials will arrive soon!