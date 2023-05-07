It gives me a great pleasure to play large, EPIC battles in Commands & Colors Ancients with my boardgaming friends. Having played all the official scenarios – and pretty many of the fan-made – I decided it is high time to put my experience to use and design some battles myself.
As you might see on my blog, I decided to focus on the Roman Civil War, and exciting clashes between Julius Caesar and Gnaeus Pompey. So far with my group we played EPIC Illerda (49 BC) battle as well as EPIC Dyrrhachium (48 BC). Both gave us so much fun and satisfaction – especially when moving and fighting with those huge masses of heavy infantry – that it was only matter of time to plan for a next scenario. The choice was obvious – Pharsalus (48 BC) and final showdown between the both opponents. So please, enjoy as always picture-rich session report from our session!
PS. As always, you can click on each picture to see the details.
Some of my articles regarding C&C system: Commands and Colors games – my 3 favorite [REVIEW] Commands Colors Ancients Strategy Article – Skirmishing and Evasion Strategy Article – Breaking The Line, Holding The Line
Dyrrhachium (48 BC)
Historical background
After Dyrrhachium, Julius Caesar pulled back to regroup his army. Gnaeus Pompey failed to follow up his victory and pursued slowly. After a winter of maneuvering through Thessaly, Pompey encamped at the foot of the mountains near Pharsalus and was persuaded by the senators in his camp to settle the issue with Caesar once and for all.
Pompey had a numerically superior but inexperienced force. Caesar’s army was much smaller, but still composed of crack, veteran legions. Pompey’s plan took into account his strength in cavalry and called for it to out-flank Caesar’s right. Caesar saw what Pompey planned and formed a line of legionary veterans in reserve to counter any out-flanking maneuver.
As the fighting began, Pompey’s cavalry charge rolled over Caesar’s horse. However, when confronted by Caesar’s reserve, this mounted force was thrown back in turn by legionaries using their pila as spears. The Caesarian legionaries who routed the Pompeian cavalry now turned their attention to the exposed left flank of the Pompeian infantry line, pushing back some of Pompey’s better legions stationed there.
Caesar’s legions in the center and on the left now began moving forward. Pompey’s foot units were ordered to hold their ground. Normal battlefield tactics would find both sides advancing to the attack but Pompey’s troops did not advance, hoping Caesar’s infantry would tire themselves out in a long charge. Instead, Caesar’s more experienced legions just halted within a few yards of Pompey’s line, reformed and then made a headlong attack.
With his cavalry defeated, his left flank turned and the center and right hard pressed, Pompey fled back to camp, leaving his army to disintegrate. Most of the survivors surrendered to Caesar the next day. Pompey fled to Egypt, where he was assassinated by Ptolemy XIII. Caesar was now clearly ascendant, but mopping up the remaining Pompeians would still require much hard fighting in the east, Africa, and Spain.
Set-up
Session report
Conclusion
Summary
What a great and exciting game it was! EPIC Command & Colors – especially played face to face, in larger group – is always such an excellent experience. The Pharsalus scenario turned out to be pretty balanced, interesting, and brutal game and I hope fellow players would find it appealing!
That experiment proved that transposing regular CCA scenarios to EPIC format can give impressive results and fantastic gameplay. I will definitely continue and post scenarios to the:
They will be also part of the updated Vassal module.
More session reports to come!
Victory depended on the final dice roll for Kuba G, little less luck and our /Romanian side would loose. My left wing got decimated quickly, opponent got a great card and dice rolls. After Lukasz left i replaced Michał on his right wing of Romanian forces(Michał defected to Pompeius to replace Lukasz) and tried to move my forces to the center. I got there with my cavalary in the last moment(i was maybe too cutions with moving horses- remembered my last game when they got decimated , then by Filip), surrounded enemy kohort and Kuba rolled for its death.
LikeLiked by 1 person