SpaceCorp: 2025-2300 AD is a fantastic, fast-playing board game in which one to four players explore and develop outer space over three eras. Each player controls an Earth-based enterprise seeking profit by driving the expansion of humanity into the Solar System and beyond. I spent many hours on those explorations and was looking forward to the expansion!

SpaceCorp: Ventures is the first module SpaceCorp. It introduces unique enterprises via fourteen HQ mats. Each HQ assigns specific start cards, Infra, advantages, and limitations for all three eras. These advantages and limitations evolve in Planeteers and Starfarers, and each HQ has a special, alternate final profit option at game end.

Ten of the fourteen HQ mats can be flipped over to play the SpaceCorp solitaire game with an enhanced HQ against the competition AI. And this is exactly what is the topic of my today material – to show you guys how the AI plays & behaves. Enjoy!

