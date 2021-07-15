I am a great fan of the SpaceCorp Base Game – this is definitely one of my favorite space exploration titles. I played it many times – with friends, solo and especially with my family – children simply love discovering aliens! I wrote REVIEW and for the last year or so was anxiously awaiting the expansion. And here it is – just arrived. Below you can check what is in the box – and believe me, the content contained in the box will provide many hours of additional joy for fans of this position! Enjoy!

