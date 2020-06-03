|About game:
|SpaceCorp: 2025-2300 AD is a board game in which one to four players explore and develop outer space over three eras. We control the enterprises – located on Earth – through three epochs:
There are tons of actions players can take and each era is played on the different board. What is more, the game is based on Ejner Fulsang’s SpaceCorp book, the first of the Galactican Series.
The game is created by my favorite solitaire games author – John H. Butterfield – and the solo module for the game is indeed of superb quality.
Would you live-up to the expectations of those who believe in you and made the people on Earth proud and yourself rich? Space awaits!
|Number of players:
|
The game is designed in two modes – multiplayer from 2 to 4 competitors plus a solo one. I explicitly write about two modes as each is completely separate and has own rulebook.
|Playing time:
|The full game of three eras including four players would be the longest possible session – probably around 3-4 hours. Still, once you get experienced with SpaceCorp you should definitely be able to fit in no more then 3 hours.
There is also possibility to play the each era separately, as scenario. Then the game is max 1 hour.
|Complexity:
|Not overly complex and the number of rules and interactions between games elements grows with era. The first one, Mariners, is pretty straightforward and quick – more like learning experience. Then additional components and possibilities are added, up to the ultimate goal – colonization in the Starfarers era.
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like:
|
|For whom?
|Everybody. Really, I mean it. The game is not overly complex, the first era can be easily played with children, the exploration and discovery element is so much fun.
|More about the game:
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my session reports or unboxing. Enjoy!
VERDICT:
SpaceCorp was a surprise – first, an Euro game from GMT Games (you do not get many from them) and secondly, a very interesting journey through the stars with great solitaire mode. This is definitely not the most complicated space game I played and has very limited negative interaction. That makes it perfect for introduction potential players to our hobby or simply for family boardgames. I really like it and play whenever possible.
Strongly recommended! See you in another game review!