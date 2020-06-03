About game:

SpaceCorp: 2025-2300 AD is a board game in which one to four players explore and develop outer space over three eras. We control the enterprises – located on Earth – through three epochs: Mariners – covers exploration and development out to Mars.

Planeteers – focuses on the whole Solar System

Starfarers – we send missions to nearby star systems in order to establish interstellar colonies. There are tons of actions players can take and each era is played on the different board. What is more, the game is based on Ejner Fulsang’s SpaceCorp book, the first of the Galactican Series. The game is created by my favorite solitaire games author – John H. Butterfield – and the solo module for the game is indeed of superb quality. Would you live-up to the expectations of those who believe in you and made the people on Earth proud and yourself rich? Space awaits!