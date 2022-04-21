In anticipation for ROOT Marauder Expansion – I really hope it will arrive soon! – we had a chance to play with two of my boardgames friends, Lukasz and Kuba, another couple of very interesting games. We were using mainly the latest addon to that great title – Underworld Expansion – which proves to be a fantastic improvement to already decent game.
Let me briefly remind what this newest expansion brought:
- new faction – The Great Underground Duchy: an imperial faction that mixes the flexibility of the Marquise with the escalating Eyrie Dynasties; finally another area-control animal, which greatly enriches number of possible set-ups in low-player-count games.
- new faction – The Corvid Conspiracy: a secretive faction that hatches plots directly into the hands of their opponents; a unique and very distinct race, where you really need to plan and sometimes bluff in order to gain VPs!
- Two new maps: a mountain one where you can dig tunnels & contest the central tower and a lake one with a ferry.
Thanks to another 2 factions (making it 8 altogether), two new maps (making it 4 in total) and a new deck of cards, the number of possible combinations grew exponentially. Let us see some of them in action!
Game 1 – Underground Duchy, Marquize de Cat & Corvid Conspiracy
In our first attempt we decided to go with one of the standard maps – the Winter One – where you put the clearings colors in random way. The factions were much more non-standard (with the obvious one, which we needed to have proper reach):
- Michał – Corvid Conspiracy
- Kuba – Underground Duchy
- Łukasz – Marquize De Cat
That was great fun to play – Duchy was slowly developing, Corvids with their plots were bluffing their way forward while Marquise was fighting for survival. The expansion factions takes a moment to grasp, but then are really great to lead.
Game 2 – Marquise de Cat, Eyrie Empires & Marquize De Cat
Not long after the first game (actually, two days later) we decided to continue with ROOT games. This time the idea was to mix the standard factions with the new map. So we had:
- Michał – Eyrie Empires
- Kuba – Riverfolk Company
- Łukasz – Marquize De Cat
Couple of words about the map because it definitely requires explanation. The mountain map has two very distinctive characteristics:
- first, there are tunnels there which can be dug, opening new connections, and VPs scored
- there is special tower in the center – whoever controls it at the end of the turn, also gets a VP
Let us jump into session report without further delays!
That second game was also fun to play – completely different than the previous one – due to other factions used but also thanks to a very specific map. That once again proved how versatile and interesting game ROOT can be. more to come definitely!