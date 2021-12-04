Based on my blog you can easily observe that Paths of Glory remains one of my all time favorite games. I had opportunity to introduce already two of my colleagues to that fantastic title, play a full, 20 turn campaign as well as 1917 scenario (links to those greats events in table below).
[REVIEW] Paths of Glory 1917 scenario variant Video session report from full 20-turns game New adepts of Paths of Glory New adepts of Paths of Glory – second attempt
With Paul, I had opportunity to play asynchronously via VASSAL, and we decided to switch sides and see how it will go this time. Based on our game I created short, action packed movie which I hope you will enjoy! Make sure to turn volume up – music is fantastic!
Very interesting , thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you like it!
LikeLike