About game:

This is another long overdue review and tribute to my favorite strategic-level wargame. There was always something more urgent to take care of or other topics to be covered. However, now the time has come so let me write about one of my favorite Card Driven Wargames of all times – Paths of Glory (PoG) from GMT Games.

It was my first GMT-published title to purchase – alongside Twilight Struggle. Since my initial contact with it in 2011 I played that game umpteen times. This was in various set-ups form shorter set-ups, through whole campaign up to the special 1917 scenario. My review will be based on those experiences. Paths of Glory: The First World War, designed by Ted Raicer, allows players to step into the shoes of the monarchs and marshals who triumphed and bungled from 1914 to 1918. As the Central Powers you must use the advantage of interior lines and the fighting skill of the Imperial German Army to win your rightful ‘place in the sun.’ As the Entente Powers (Allies) you must bring your greater numbers to bear to put an end to German militarism and ensure this is the war ‘to end all wars.’ Both players will find their generalship and strategic abilities put to the test as Paths of Glory’s innovative game systems let you recreate all the dramatic events of World War I. In order to achieve victory players attempt to attack their opponent’s key areas, scoring points for terrain objectives. The war escalates with time and more and more countries enters it. Be be ware – if the belligerent losses its capital it can be conquered and his armies dissolved. In the end, the ultimate goal is to force the other side to surrender and sue for peace – a feat possible only when tremendous advantage on front lines is achieved. You will experience Bolshevik revolution, US entry into war, escalation from Mobilization, through the Limited to Total War. Each turn a tough choice will stand in front of you – how to use the strategy card – for operations, even, replacement points or maybe strategic redeployment? Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against your opponent?