Here I Stand – a truly large and thorough story of the Europe during the time of Reformation. Few realize that the greatest feats of Martin Luther, John Calvin, Ignatius of Loyola, Henry VIII, Charles V, Francis I, Suleiman the Magnificent, Ferdinand Magellan, Hernán Cortés, and Nicolaus Copernicus all fall within this narrow 40-year period of history! This game covers all the action of the period using a unique card-driven game system that models both the political and religious conflicts of the period on a single point-to-point map.

In the full version (preferred, although hard to organised!) the game allows six players to lead key political and religious powers of 16th century Europe. It has great replayability value and provides one of the best asymmetric experiences. Each faction plays completely differently, so you have at least couple of games before you would be able to experience all the subtleties of this title. Among major belligerents are: – The Ottomans

– The Hapsburg

– The English

– The French

– The Papacy

– The Protestants



But this is not everything! Here I Stand prominently and explicitly feature secret deal-making. A true six-sided diplomatic struggle, the game places a heavy emphasis on successful alliance-building through negotiations that occur away from the table during the pre-turn Diplomacy Phase. That can be really surprising when people come back to table and start to announce what was agreed! Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading your faction to the victories in the field, on the political ground and in the religious dimension?