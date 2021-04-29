I am waiting anxiously for the first expansion to the SpaceCorp – Ventures. We are closer and closer to the moment, when it will be ready, printed and distributed. With that in mind I again come back to the Base Game to savor the fantastic game-play that title offers. This is one of my favorite space exploration games and I am proud that I manage to fascinate my two sons with it. They love to explore new systems and whenever there is a chance to find Aliens – they are simply thrilled.

Recently we had another interesting session. Let just briefly tell you how it went.

Some of my articles regarding SpaceCorp:

The Game

Before jumping into the short session report, couple of worlds about this title. SpaceCorp: 2025-2300 AD is a board game in which one to four players explore and develop outer space over three eras. We control the enterprises – located on Earth – through three epochs:

Mariners – covers exploration and development out to Mars.

Planeteers – focuses on the whole Solar System

Starfarers – we send missions to nearby star systems in order to establish interstellar colonies.

There are tons of actions players can take and each era is played on the different board. What is more, the game is based on Ejner Fulsang’s SpaceCorp book, the first of the Galactican Series.

The session report

We were three players divided in three teams. That was definitely not so obvious as till around a month ago the youngest member of our family rather played in team with daddy or mammy. Now he decided he wants to be on his own – he will find Aliens by himself. I like the resolve!

So our set-up was : Jakub (6 years) as blue, Natan (almost 8 years) chosen green while I was in charge of purple corporation. Of course, it was on me to make sure that all rules are respected and young adepts equipped with reasonable choices what to do next. The decision was that this time we play only Starfarers era – kids were to eager to find Aliens as soon as possible and that way the game can be easily played during the evening. This is one of the great features of Spacecorp to which I would like to draw your attention to – you can play one, two or three eras, up to you!

Spacecorp is truly astonishing game – beautifully produced and great educationally (click to enlarge)

We all started slow, in center of galaxy as nobody was First Beyond in Planeteers thus no special set-up. The area was more or less divided equally – 1/3 each – but this is pretty standard as distances are so enormous that once you establish yourself in one corner of galaxy, you simply colonize nearby territory.

At the end of the game the cosmos was pretty well explored and colonized! (click to enlarge)

And who was the lucky winner? (by whom we understand first corporation to find Aliens)? This time the youngest – Jakub – had a pleasure! Not that additional cost of establishing base (+6) was helping but he managed to build and industrial one plus colonize the sector!

A close-up – do you see those friendly Allies? They were source of envy as Jakub first found them! (click to enlarge)

Once the guys built enough bases, colonized enough territory they started to play ridiculously often Produce action. They learn quickly that this indeed generates trillions of dollars! In the end when we tallied the scores, they were following:

Jakub 72 Natan 58 Michal (daddy) 49

Summary

Need to admit it – Spacecorp never fails to amuse me – how a great and fun game it is. You can play it with your family / kids and use for educational purposes; on the other hand, a sessions with advanced players will also be a great experience and the competition is usually till the last turn!

If you played Spacecorp, I am sure you share my excitement. And if you have not yet – do not hesitate to try it, especially with expansion nearby. Highly recommended!