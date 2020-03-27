Acquired during the GMT Fall Sale, Space Corp was waiting on my boardgames shelf for appropriate time to be un-boxed and played. The forced lock-down definitely gives you much more time at home so I decided it is worth to have a look what in the box. Anyhow, this is my first no-wargame from GMT – and I was very curious!

About the Space Corp

Couple of worlds about the title – SpaceCorp: 2025-2300 AD is a board game in which one to four players explore and develop outer space over three eras. We control the enterprises – located on Earth – through three epochs:

Mariners – covers exploration and development out to Mars.

Planeteers – focuses on the whole Solar System

Starfarers – we send missions to nearby star systems in order to establish interstellar colonies.

There are tons of actions players can take and each era is played on the different board. What is more, the game is based on Ejner Fulsang’s SpaceCorp book, the first of the Galactican Series.

Unboxing

Below short movie showing the game-box contents:

Game components photos

Summary

With the forced lock-down around the world, I am really glad that the game comes with the solo rules – it has even specific rulebook for this and the designer went to great lengths to make solitaire experience worthwhile. You may count of session reports to appear on the blog soon!