Having the SpaceCorp recently unboxed it was only matter of days before I organized time to try that game. Due to the forced lockdown and not being able to play face to face, the decision was to test the solo mode. I was pretty confident it will be a great experience – I keep John H. Butterfield in very high esteem as creator of solitaire titles, especially after I played D-Day at Omaha Beach. And my hopes were fulfilled – more in below two session reports from my game.

GAME 1 (no special rules)

GAME 2 (with Era Situations)

Summary

As for the mechanics, adding the “Era Situations” was much more harmful to competition than to me. There were some drawbacks (like increased Gravitation or lack of Adaptations) but a shrewd human managed to overcome it. Lack of Competition points for offers was a decisive factor. Next time I will chose most disadvantageous for me Era Situation and will try it!

On a general note, I really like how the author creates the solo game fueled by the card draw with specific actions rather then cumbersome and long flowcharts with multiple caveats. That makes the game so much more enjoyable , flawless and interesting. I will for sure continue the SpaceCorp, and will use other Era Situations cards!