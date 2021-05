Have you been wondering how the C&C Samurai Battles game-play looks like and whether this title will be interesting for you? In below video I playing one of the scenarios from this newest installment of Commands & Colors games. Hope you will enjoy it!

Have you been wondering how the C&C Samurai Battles game-play looks like and whether this title will be interesting for you? In below video I playing one of the scenarios from this newest installment of Commands & Colors games. Hope you will enjoy it!