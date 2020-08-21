The summer vacations finally allowed me to find enough time to seriously familiarize with the long expected ROOT expansion – or should I say, expansions and upgrades set. The time to deliver the product was definitely longer than expected – mainly due to the pandemic – but it was worth waiting!

What I got in a large, heavy box was:

[in The Underworld Expansion] The Great Underground Duchy : an imperial faction that mixes the flexibility of the Marquise with the escalating Eyrie Dynasties

: an imperial faction that mixes the flexibility of the Marquise with the escalating Eyrie Dynasties [in The Underworld Expansion] The Corvid Conspiracy : a secretive faction that hatches plots directly into the hands of their opponents (fantastic to play with!)

: a secretive faction that hatches plots directly into the hands of their opponents (fantastic to play with!) [in The Underworld Expansion] Two new maps : a mountain one where you can dig tunnels and a lake one with a ferry.

: a one where you can dig tunnels and a one with a ferry. [upgrade] The Resin Clearings Markers – from sturdy plastic, very nice and much better than the cardboard one’s

– from sturdy plastic, very nice and much better than the cardboard one’s The ROOT Upgrade Kit – corrected players mats plus updated Rulebook

– corrected players mats plus updated Rulebook The new Exiles and Partisans Deck

The Vagabond Pack – beautiful, hand made figures of Vagabond

Tons of new stuff which will give me hours if not days of enjoyment. Below I would like to present just a fraction of what is included in that pack, and you might be sure that more stuff will be provided by me once I managed to play further!

Game 1 – Underground Duchy & Marquise de Cat

Game 2 – Underground Duchy, Eyrie Dynasties & Mechanical Marquise

Game 3 – Underground Duchy & Mechanical Marquise

Game 4 – Corvid Conspiracy, Eyrie Dynasties & Mechanical Marquise

First Impressions

So after those four games some observations from me regarding the expansions – not enough material to do a full review yet:

The Underground Duchy was a much needed powerhouse to have finally somebody to be able to face – in sense of territory (reach) – Marquise de Cat and Eyrie Dynasties. It needs some time to develop but once in full swing, is almost unstoppable. And the ability to dig a tunnel and surprise your enemies with four warriors is great feature!

was a much needed powerhouse to have finally somebody to be able to face – in sense of territory (reach) – Marquise de Cat and Eyrie Dynasties. It needs some time to develop but once in full swing, is almost unstoppable. And the ability to dig a tunnel and surprise your enemies with four warriors is great feature! The Corvid Conspiracy on the other hand is a nimble, surprising and not-so-obvious faction. I love possibility to place the bomb. It is also very easy to place warriors although to score points you really need to plan ahead. A great addition and fresh approach to how get control of the forest!

on the other hand is a nimble, surprising and not-so-obvious faction. I love possibility to place the bomb. It is also very easy to place warriors although to score points you really need to plan ahead. A great addition and fresh approach to how get control of the forest! The maps are simply breath-taking – so beautiful, so thematic. I still need a session with mountain one, but what I have seen already is very encouraging.

are simply breath-taking – so beautiful, so thematic. I still need a session with mountain one, but what I have seen already is very encouraging. The new card deck is refreshing though not a ground-breaking. Nice to change from time to time from the previous set of cards.

is refreshing though not a ground-breaking. Nice to change from time to time from the previous set of cards. It is also good to have updated Rulebook with the reach table – simple indication which factions could be used to have enjoyable session with 2, 3, 4 and more players.

I am really glad that this expansion was developed and that I got it. I need to play it more – preferably using fully the Clockwork Expansion. But this is for another article! So far – highly recommended!