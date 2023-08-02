About game:

Volko Ruhnke’s Levy & Campaign series from GMT Games presents medieval warfare at the operational level in various interesting settings. Volume I, Nevsky, is set on the 13th-Century Baltic frontier with Novgorodan Russia. Volume II, Almoravid, took us to 11th-Century Spain and the Reconquista conflict among Christians and Muslims. The last released Volume III, Inferno, travels to 13th-Century Tuscany in Italy.


Levy & Campaign volumes share similar core systems simulating medieval Levy of armies by individual great Lords and lesser Vassals, equipping of those armies with transport such as Carts and special Capabilities such as crossbowmen, trebuchets, or stonecutters, to name a few. For each Campaign, players then form stacks of Command cards to preset the order that Lords will March, Forage, Siege, and so on. Logistics are key, as Provender must be gathered and moved to Feed Troops in the field or suffer curtailed Lords’ Service and Disband.

But each volume in the series features widely different geographic, cultural, and political settings, each with twists on the core rules to help bring out these differences. Inferno concerns fighting between the Guelph and Ghibelline political factions in the well-to-do and densely populated Tuscany of the mid-1200s. You can hear all about this setting from Volko directly in this video.

So would you stand-up to the task and manage to crush your opponents, gaining the eternal fame & loot for your family and place in history?

Number of players:

Of course, first and foremost this is a very good title for two players. However, due to mechanics how the Campaigns are built, is very solo-friendly.

Playing time:

We have here multiple scenarios, with shorter taking about 1 hour and full campaign – depending on the experience of players – around 4-5.

Complexity:

This is already 3rd installment in Levy & Campaign series so seasoned players will jump into it without any problems. For new players it might take a while to grasp the rules, but the best way is just to start playing – or use some of my materials – link below – to speed up the process.

What I like:
  • I appreciate the game mechanics and their interdependency very much. First the Levy phase, where you muster and prepare your forces. Then Campaign phase, where you plan ALL the moves at once by creation action deck. Lastly, Inferno specifics, the treachery aspect spices up the game nicely, allowing for some unexpected turns of fate for each side.
  • Definitely game benefits a lot from having so many scenarios; It helps to familiarize with the game (training set-up), play some decisive moment in this war or simply jump into the full campaign. On top of this we are getting also a mini-game (battle) to get even more fun!
  • I love to explore and experience games on my own, before playing with colleagues. So I am really glad to see how suitable for the solitaire play Inferno is. You can play it alone with random campaign cards or you can invite children as great randomizes (as I did!). 
  • The whole Levy & Campaign series is set of beautifully designed and produced wargames. GMT stands-up to its reputation and the components are top quality with mounted maps, beautiful cards and detailed graphics.
What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
  • Some of the larger battles can be really time consuming and require significant number of dice rolls. That can impact the game momentum.

  • Make sure to use errata – for Rulebook, Scenarios and some components – to get the best of game (unfortunately, in today’s times the need to do some corrections to already published game seems like a rule).
For whom?

First and foremost, for the fans of Levy & Campaign series, willing to experience something new. Also, for all wishing to start their journey with the system – Inferno seems like a good starting point (definitely less complex then Almoravid and its Taifa politics). Lastly, for all players who will appreciate a game with as much focus on logistics and preparations like the battles / sieges itself.

More about the game:

And now let us have a look at the materials created by me plus some pictures of components:

A thorough explanation – with examples – how to play Inferno.
Look at the full array of components – game ready to play.
Close-up on the Guelph Lords mats.
Campaign underway – successful siege of San Gimignano.
Sometimes siege is not your only weapon – Treachery is a new, cool mechanics which Inferno brings to the series.
Great Storage Solution from Cube4Me!

VERDICT:

I really like this game & the series. A lot of effort was done to depict so important but often underrepresented aspect of warfare – logistics. Usually we were getting “line of supplies” and “sources of supplies”. Here we really need to take this into consideration, gather, deliver and then consume.

On top of this, the game is very beautiful, provides smaller and longer scenarios and implements treachery mechanics which quickly become one of my favorite aspects. Really glad to see the series expanding and getting new fans!

More reviews to come!