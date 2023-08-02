|About game:
Volko Ruhnke’s Levy & Campaign series from GMT Games presents medieval warfare at the operational level in various interesting settings. Volume I, Nevsky, is set on the 13th-Century Baltic frontier with Novgorodan Russia. Volume II, Almoravid, took us to 11th-Century Spain and the Reconquista conflict among Christians and Muslims. The last released Volume III, Inferno, travels to 13th-Century Tuscany in Italy.
Levy & Campaign volumes share similar core systems simulating medieval Levy of armies by individual great Lords and lesser Vassals, equipping of those armies with transport such as Carts and special Capabilities such as crossbowmen, trebuchets, or stonecutters, to name a few. For each Campaign, players then form stacks of Command cards to preset the order that Lords will March, Forage, Siege, and so on. Logistics are key, as Provender must be gathered and moved to Feed Troops in the field or suffer curtailed Lords’ Service and Disband.
But each volume in the series features widely different geographic, cultural, and political settings, each with twists on the core rules to help bring out these differences. Inferno concerns fighting between the Guelph and Ghibelline political factions in the well-to-do and densely populated Tuscany of the mid-1200s. You can hear all about this setting from Volko directly in this video.
So would you stand-up to the task and manage to crush your opponents, gaining the eternal fame & loot for your family and place in history?
|Number of players:
Of course, first and foremost this is a very good title for two players. However, due to mechanics how the Campaigns are built, is very solo-friendly.
|Playing time:
We have here multiple scenarios, with shorter taking about 1 hour and full campaign – depending on the experience of players – around 4-5.
|Complexity:
This is already 3rd installment in Levy & Campaign series so seasoned players will jump into it without any problems. For new players it might take a while to grasp the rules, but the best way is just to start playing – or use some of my materials – link below – to speed up the process.
|What I like:
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|For whom?
First and foremost, for the fans of Levy & Campaign series, willing to experience something new. Also, for all wishing to start their journey with the system – Inferno seems like a good starting point (definitely less complex then Almoravid and its Taifa politics). Lastly, for all players who will appreciate a game with as much focus on logistics and preparations like the battles / sieges itself.
|More about the game:
And now let us have a look at the materials created by me plus some pictures of components:
VERDICT:
I really like this game & the series. A lot of effort was done to depict so important but often underrepresented aspect of warfare – logistics. Usually we were getting “line of supplies” and “sources of supplies”. Here we really need to take this into consideration, gather, deliver and then consume.
On top of this, the game is very beautiful, provides smaller and longer scenarios and implements treachery mechanics which quickly become one of my favorite aspects. Really glad to see the series expanding and getting new fans!
More reviews to come!