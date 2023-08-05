Somehow I could not have too many games about the World War II Pacific War 🙂 So it is not surprising that VUCA Simulations Task Force: Carrier Battles in the Pacific immediately draw my attention.

In this title we have opportunity to replay all the scenic battles between Japanese and US navies; on top, there is also possibility to bring to the table some fictional scenarios or even create yours. High quality of components (VUCA hallmark) makes the experience even more enjoyable. Below you will find material describing the game rules, components as well as major mechanics. Enjoy!