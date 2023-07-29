The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire is the first of COIN (COunter INsurgency) multipacks, containing four separate wargames exploring a series of thematically related insurgencies. Between 1945 and 1960, the British fought four major “emergencies”, as they referred to their counterinsurgency campaigns, each trying to manage their retreat from empire: Kenya, Malaya, Cyprus and Palestine.
The game presents all those conflicts and does it in two-player mode (novelty in COIN). We have separate deck for each of the mini-games and can connect them in longer campaign. Today we will show the game components but also discuss some of its mechanics. Enjoy!
