The third installment in Levy & Campaign series – Inferno – is constantly giving me a lot of fun and joy. After couple of plays, I decided to create material which simply answers the questions: What is new in this part of the series? Should I get it if I already have Nevsky and Almoravid?

I will probably not spoil the answer, by firmly stating that Inferno brings such number of new mechanics and solutions, that you definitely will get a pretty new and refreshing experience. Let me now guide you through those!

For those willing to learn more about the game, feel free to have a look at my other materials:

Enjoy!

