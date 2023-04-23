|About game:
Enemy Action: Kharkov (EAK) is the second game in John Butterfield’s acclaimed Enemy Action series of card-driven games simulating pivotal battles in World War II, playable by two players or one player controlling either side in the conflict.
The game portrays the Third Battle of Kharkov, the key Eastern Front engagement in which the German Army ended a string of Soviet victories which begun at Stalingrad. In the late winter of 1943, Soviet Operations code-named Star and Gallop drove the Germans from the city of Kharkov and threatened a complete breakthrough, only to be driven back by the German counteroffensive known as Von Manstein’s Back Hand Blow.
While Enemy Action series is probably one of the most detailed and somehow complicated of the John Butterfield’s games, it is at the same time very much rewarding and exciting. The Ardennes proved to be a great position, with special rules for solo German, solo American and 2-players. We are getting similar system in Kharkov installment – it is like 3 games in a box!
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to crush the ongoing string of Soviet successes? Or maybe playing as Russians, you will ensure that the momentum is not lost and total success achieved?
Number of players:
Fantastic title for solo play – in Germans and Soviets distinct versions – with very well implemented two-player variant.
Playing time:
Of course, it depends 🙂 The initial scenarios should be playable within 1-1.5 hours (quicker in two-player variant, slower in solo). The whole campaign will easily take up to 4 hours.
Complexity:
We need to differentiate between two player rules and solo ones. The former ones are pretty straightforward, making it medium-complexity game. The latter ones are definitely more complex, taking into account various schematics for AI actions. Still, this is pretty well manageable with plenty of examples.
What I like:
What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
For whom?
The two player mode can be suggested and recommended to every wargamer with some, even minimal, experience. The solo one definitely requires much more exposure to solitaire titles and might be a little daunting at first. Still, with time it becomes pretty straightforward.
More about the game:
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures taken during my plays:
VERDICT:
It is probably obvious from my description that I enjoyed the game immensely. It is beautifully produced, has unique combat resolution mechanic as well as great card-driven activation system; it has like three games in one box, as each of them plays differently and gets separate rulebook. While not a title for a completely green wargamers, this is definitely position which one day should land on your shelf!